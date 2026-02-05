Epstein Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell Hobnobbed at Ex-Vanity Fair Editor Tina Brown’s House in 2008, and 8 Years Later, Too

EXCLUSIVE Just how easily did Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell inveigle herself into New York society?

So easily that she was a guest of former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown twice — in 2008 and in 2016.

This week, on her Substack, Brown whinges on about a dinner party invite she didn’t accept in 2010 to at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion. She can’t believe anyone would associate with Jeffrey Epstein — or his ilk — knowing the pedophile had been in prison.

And yet, photos show that Brown did exactly that.

I can tell you that on April 1, 2008, Ghislaine Maxwell — sidekick, side piece, pedophile pal of Epstein — hobnobbed with the A-list at a cocktail party at Brown’s swanky home on East 57th St. in Manhattan.

There’s plenty of evidence of Maxwell enjoying the evening with Brown’s guests thanks to pictures taken by legendary society photog Patrick McMullan.

Brown doth protest too much about being invited in 2010 to Epstein’s house. When Brown had Maxwell over for smart talk and cocktails in April 2008, Epstein was already two years past his 2006 arrest and indictment in Palm Beach. He was off to jail two months later. He pleaded guilty to state charges: one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. Brown definitely knew what was on Maxwell’s resume.

Now, however, Brown is expressing horror that she was invited to that dinner at Epstein’s home in 2010 — which was in actuality presented as a chance to meet Prince Andrew (who was not yet on the Most Unwanted List). On Substack, Brown crows that she was too smart to accept the invitation.

“What the fuck is this?” Brown says ‘screamed’ when the invite was proffered. “The pedophile’s ball?” But two years earlier, Maxwell had been in her home, looking pretty happy to mingle with socialites.

It’s not like Brown didn’t know who Maxwell was. In a 2003 article in Vanity Fair — then edited by Brown’s successor, Graydon Carter — Ghislaine had been identified as Epstein’s girlfriend and procurer of young women.

Brown herself says she published articles about him at The Daily Beast. Did she think Maxwell was there to sample the petit fours?

But that’s not all: Maxwell turns up again in October 2016 photos at a VIP Evening of Conversation for Women’s Brain Health Initiative, Moderated by Tina Brown. The event was held at Spring Studios, a relatively small space where it’s not possible Brown didn’t know Maxwell was present.

By that time, Epstein and Maxwell had been extensively reported on by the Miami Herald and were being investigated by the FBI. This was now eight years after the Siegal dinner party at Epstein’s home along with Katie Couric, George Stephanopolous, and Woody Allen.

Brown certainly knew who Maxwell was by 2016, and her relationship to Epstein, when Maxwell came to Spring Studios. You could say, she was having her own pedophile ball.

Brown hosted a number of celebrity guests that night at Spring Street, including Naomi Campbell. One of her co-panelists for the evening, Samantha Boardman, looks cozy with Maxwell in the picture above.

In her Substack piece, Brown tries to blame famed movie publicist Peggy Siegal for inviting her to the 2010 dinner, as if Siegal were trying to pull one over on her. She describes the fashionable Siegal as a ‘”warhorse” — which is ironic — and claims she was “spying on her” (she should be so lucky). But Siegal had nothing to do with Maxwell being in Brown’s home in 2008, or swanning around Spring Studios as a guest in 2016. And you know Tina checked her invitation list for each event the way Stephen Miller counts immigrants.

This should be a lesson to all the smart asses throwing rocks in glass houses as they examine the Epstein files like the Dead Sea Scrolls. Maxwell, acting on Epstein’s behalf, was everywhere, even if she wasn’t wanted or was merely being tolerated.

What’s really irritating: In the end, Brown’s piece is all about her — look, I knew these people! — and not about the women who were victimized by Epstein and Maxwell.