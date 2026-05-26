Broadway: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Star in Revival of “Other Desert Cities” with Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe

Good news on Broadway.

Jon Robin Baitz’s very funny play, “Pther Desert Cities” is getting a revival this fall.

The casting is perfect. Julia Louis-Dreyfus will make her Broadway debut in the role created by Stockard Channing. Allison Janney will pick up Judith Light’s part, which will probably get her a Tony nomination. Light won the first of her two Tony Awards in the role of Silda. (She also won the Drama Desk.)

The men include the great Ed Harris and “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery. Also featured, the wonderful Lily Rabe.

The production comes to the Hudson Theater in September, directed by John Benjamin Hickey.

This is a good move for JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Live productions, which has recently given us Keanu Reeves in “Waiting for Godot,” and “Sunset Boulevard.”

“Other Desert Cities” had five Tony nominations back in 2012 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer.

I don’t want to jinx it, but this one is a no-brainer! It’s about time JLD brought her exquisite comic chops to Broadway!

Expect to see Anna Wintour, with sunglasses, in the front row on opening night. Her daughter, Bee Carrozzini, is an investor/producer.