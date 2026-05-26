Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Broadway: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Star in Revival of “Other Desert Cities” with Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe

By Roger Friedman

Share

Good news on Broadway.

Jon Robin Baitz’s very funny play, “Pther Desert Cities” is getting a revival this fall.

The casting is perfect. Julia Louis-Dreyfus will make her Broadway debut in the role created by Stockard Channing. Allison Janney will pick up Judith Light’s part, which will probably get her a Tony nomination. Light won the first of her two Tony Awards in the role of Silda. (She also won the Drama Desk.)

The men include the great Ed Harris and “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery. Also featured, the wonderful Lily Rabe.

The production comes to the Hudson Theater in September, directed by John Benjamin Hickey.

This is a good move for JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Live productions, which has recently given us Keanu Reeves in “Waiting for Godot,” and “Sunset Boulevard.”

“Other Desert Cities” had five Tony nominations back in 2012 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer.

I don’t want to jinx it, but this one is a no-brainer! It’s about time JLD brought her exquisite comic chops to Broadway!

Expect to see Anna Wintour, with sunglasses, in the front row on opening night. Her daughter, Bee Carrozzini, is an investor/producer.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com