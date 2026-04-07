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Kanye West Banned from Performing in UK by Brits as Transactional Apology Not Accepted by Government

By Roger Friedman

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All is not forgiven.

The British government has banned Kanye West from entering their countries. The Wireless music festival is cancelled.

Kanye was set to play three shows in London in July at the Festival. But once the announcement was made, all the festival’s sponsors pulled out — some on Easter Sunday.

The British government condemned the idea of avowed antisemite and racist being allowed to perform as well as visit the country. West, who calls himself Ye, is already banned in Australia.

Yesterday, the head of the Wireless Festival shamelessly tried to endorse Kanye in order to keep his business alive. Melvin Brenn showed himself to be an unmitigated coward in the process. West offered to meet with Jewish leaders in the UK, but the response was that would only happen if the concerts were cancelled.

It’s only a year ago that Kanye West released a song called “Heil Hitler,” and sold Nazi t shirts. For years he embraced Hitler and blamed all of his problems on Jews.

A few weeks ago he thought he could overcome his status as a pariah by taking out an ad apologizing in the Wall Street Journal. But the apology was transactional. He just wanted to make money again.

The Brits have made a wise decision where the owners of Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium did not, and let Kanye perform on the first night of Passover.

Meantime, West’s album, “Bully,” is in the top five on albums charts with sales last week of 145,000. But sales this week won’t be as strong.

The statement:

“The Home Office has withdrawn YE’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders. As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time. Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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