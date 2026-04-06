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Kanye West Freefall: Budweiser Now Lone Major Sponsor That Hasn’t Pulled Out of London Summer Music Festival

By Roger Friedman

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Budweiser is now the lone major sponsor left for this summer’s Wireless Festival in London.

Rockstar energy drink has joined Pepsi, Diageo (Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan), and PayPal in exiting over the planned three days of shows by Kanye West.

The festival has not acknowledged any of this, keeping the names of the brands on the site. But they are gone.

I first cited the brands on March 31st, especially Pepsi. It took them a few days to acknowledge their mistake — not because of us, but because the UK government said forget it. They didn’t want the Nazi spewing antisemite to perform in their country.

Kanye was dropped by all his own major sponsors and business affiliates including The Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga two years ago or more over the same reasoning.

Nevertheless, the rapper doubled down, selling t shirts with swastikas.

Somehow, Kanye — who calls himself Ye — convinced SoFi Stadium to stage two shows there last week. He thought he’d scored his Renaissance. But the first show was a bust, held on the first night of Passover — so much for being apologetic about antisemitism.

The second show did fill up — but attracted skinheads.

Kanye’s album, “Bully,” sold 145,000 copies last week and came in at number 2.

“Bully” comes from Gamma Records, which is owned in large part by Eldridge Industies’ Todd Boehly — who also owns The Hollywood Reporter, Dick Clark Productions, and the LA Dodgers.

Gamma has had several failures already with Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Usher and other acts. This debacle could put an end to the company’s president, Larry Jackson. I’m hearing others in the record business are very angry with him.

Now we wait for word from Budweiser, and also from the Festival which must remove Pepsi’s name from their website — and all the other sponsors.

Kanye Krumbles: Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan Join Pepsi, Pull Out of Wireless Fest: PayPal Also UPDATED

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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