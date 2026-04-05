Kanye Krumbles: Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan Join Pepsi, Pull Out of Wireless Fest: Are Budweiser, PayPal Next?

The company that distributes Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan is out of the Wireless Festival.

Diageo has pulled its sponsorship of a three day event in London in July featuring Kanye West.

They join Pepsi, which exited this morning.

These defections are happening so fast that Wireless hasn’t even changed its website.

This leaves Budweiser, PayPal, and Rockstar Energy Drink as the sole sponsors of shows featuring the racist, antisemitic, Hitler embracing rapper.

Will Wireless replace these lead sponsors? Will they cancel Kanye and invite new unobjectionable performers?

Maybe Kanye will just pay for the shows himself.

Thanks to criticism from the UK government, from media like this site, and others, sponsors are waking up to the so called Kanye Revival, in which a man who was singing “Heil Hitler” last year is trying to normalize himself. It ain’t happenin’.