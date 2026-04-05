Sunday, April 5, 2026
Donate
BusinessMusic

Kanye Krumbles: Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan Join Pepsi, Pull Out of Wireless Fest: Are Budweiser, PayPal Next?

By Roger Friedman

Share

The company that distributes Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan is out of the Wireless Festival.

Diageo has pulled its sponsorship of a three day event in London in July featuring Kanye West.

They join Pepsi, which exited this morning.

These defections are happening so fast that Wireless hasn’t even changed its website.

This leaves Budweiser, PayPal, and Rockstar Energy Drink as the sole sponsors of shows featuring the racist, antisemitic, Hitler embracing rapper.

Will Wireless replace these lead sponsors? Will they cancel Kanye and invite new unobjectionable performers?

Maybe Kanye will just pay for the shows himself.

Thanks to criticism from the UK government, from media like this site, and others, sponsors are waking up to the so called Kanye Revival, in which a man who was singing “Heil Hitler” last year is trying to normalize himself. It ain’t happenin’.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com