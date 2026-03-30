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Pepsi Supports Antisemitism, Underwrites Kanye West Headlining Three Nights at Wireless Festival This Summer in London

By Roger Friedman

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Pepsi is ok with antisemitism.

A year ago, Kanye West was singing “Heil Hitler,” praising Hitler, declaring his antisemitism, and carrying on like a madman talking about Nazis.

But that’s all forgiven, right? Kanye says he was hit on the head in 2002, which made him racist 20 years later. Remember when he said, “Slavery is a choice”?

Now Pepsi is welcoming him to the Wireless Festival in the UK. He’ll headline three nights of the festival, which they sponsor.

I never liked Pepsi. Now I really don’t like them. What fcking nerve.

And the UK continues to be in contention for Most Antisemitic Country. Congratulations.

keep refreshing…

Spotify, YouTube, Scrybe Upload Kanye “Heil Hitler” Song, Video For Purchase and Streaming, Includes Hitler Speech

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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