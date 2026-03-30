Pepsi Supports Antisemitism, Underwrites Kanye West Headlining Three Nights at Wireless Festival This Summer in London

Pepsi is ok with antisemitism.

A year ago, Kanye West was singing “Heil Hitler,” praising Hitler, declaring his antisemitism, and carrying on like a madman talking about Nazis.

But that’s all forgiven, right? Kanye says he was hit on the head in 2002, which made him racist 20 years later. Remember when he said, “Slavery is a choice”?

Now Pepsi is welcoming him to the Wireless Festival in the UK. He’ll headline three nights of the festival, which they sponsor.

I never liked Pepsi. Now I really don’t like them. What fcking nerve.

And the UK continues to be in contention for Most Antisemitic Country. Congratulations.

keep refreshing…