Friday, May 9, 2025
Spotify, YouTube, Scrybe Upload Kanye “Heil Hitler” Song, Video For Purchase and Streaming, Includes Hitler Speech

By Roger Friedman

Spotify and YouTube are each making available since yesterday a Kanye West song and video called “Heil Hitler.” It includes pieces of a speech by the vile Nazi leader.

On YouTube, the song has had hundreds of thousands of plays combined from different postings. One post has almost 500,000 views. Fourteen thousand people marked the thumbs up button. No one clicked thumbs down.

Spotify took down Kanye’s version, which was posted under the name Skizzy, but a cover version went up immediately.

Yesterday I read an article called “Kanye Can’t Be Canceled.” What will it take exactly?

UPDATE Kanye says we can hear the song and the Donda 1 album on a streaming service based in Hawaii called Scrybe. It’s owned by Christian Phyfier.

Here are the lyrics:
Man, these people took my kids from me
Then they froze my bank account
I got so much anger in me, got no way to take it out
Think I’m stuck in the Matrix
Where the fuck is my nitrous?
Yes, I’m a cuck, I like when people fuck on my bitch
The shit that I’m posting on Twitter—
They telling me “Ye, don’t say that”
How niggas can’t see me in public?
I’m driving a all-chrome Maybach
With all of the money and fame
I still can’t get my kids back
With all of the money and fame
I still don’t get to see my children
Niggas see my Twitter
But don’t see how I be feeling
So I became a nazi
Yeah, bitch, I’m the villian

[Chorus: Ye]
Nigga, heil Hitler
Nigga, heil Hitler
They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter
Nigga, heil Hitler
They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter
All my niggas Nazis, nigga, heil Hitler
Nigga, heil Hitler
Nigga, heil Hitler
All my niggas Nazis, nigga, heil Hitler

Here’s the video:

