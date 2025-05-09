Spotify and YouTube are each making available since yesterday a Kanye West song and video called “Heil Hitler.” It includes pieces of a speech by the vile Nazi leader.

On YouTube, the song has had hundreds of thousands of plays combined from different postings. One post has almost 500,000 views. Fourteen thousand people marked the thumbs up button. No one clicked thumbs down.

Spotify took down Kanye’s version, which was posted under the name Skizzy, but a cover version went up immediately.

Yesterday I read an article called “Kanye Can’t Be Canceled.” What will it take exactly?

UPDATE Kanye says we can hear the song and the Donda 1 album on a streaming service based in Hawaii called Scrybe. It’s owned by Christian Phyfier.

Here are the lyrics:

Man, these people took my kids from me

Then they froze my bank account

I got so much anger in me, got no way to take it out

Think I’m stuck in the Matrix

Where the fuck is my nitrous?

Yes, I’m a cuck, I like when people fuck on my bitch

The shit that I’m posting on Twitter—

They telling me “Ye, don’t say that”

How niggas can’t see me in public?

I’m driving a all-chrome Maybach

With all of the money and fame

I still can’t get my kids back

With all of the money and fame

I still don’t get to see my children

Niggas see my Twitter

But don’t see how I be feeling

So I became a nazi

Yeah, bitch, I’m the villian

[Chorus: Ye]

Nigga, heil Hitler

Nigga, heil Hitler

They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter

Nigga, heil Hitler

They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter

All my niggas Nazis, nigga, heil Hitler

Nigga, heil Hitler

Nigga, heil Hitler

All my niggas Nazis, nigga, heil Hitler

Here’s the video:

