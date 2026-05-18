Clive Davis Returns to the Smithsonian for Black Music Month Screening of Mark Ronson Doc and Chat with Grammy Chief Harvey Mason, Jr.

Legendary music mogul Clive Davis already has his likeness hanging at the Smithsonian Museum’s National Portrait Gallery, painted by no less than David Hockney.

Now Clive returns to the Smithsonian — this time to the National Museum of African American History and Culture — on June 1st.

Clive will show his sensational film, “Do You Remember?” which was mixed by Mark Ronson and documents his incredible number of hits that he brought to life.

Afterwards, there will be a Q&A with Grammy chief Harvey Mason, Jr., who’s coming in from Los Angeles. Harvey is a musician and a movie producer, and the son of a great musician, Harvey Sr.

The talk will be about Clive’s incredible history with Black music. When he first got to Columbia Records, he was instrumental in the careers of Miles Davis, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone and many other artists.

But in the early 70s, he brought in Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff from Philadelphia Intentional Records, and they became his Motown. From Teddy Pendergrass with Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, to the O’Jays, Billy Paul, The Three Degrees, Dee Dee Sharp, MFSB, Patti Labelle, and of course the great Lou Rawls, Philly Intil dominated the charts.

After Clive started Arista Records, his devotion to R&B was unmatched. His monster hits came from Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Dionne Warwick, Luther Vandross, Gladys Knight Jennifer Hudson, TLC, Toni Braxton, Monica, Usher, Deborah Cox, Fantasia, Ray Parker Jr., and OutKast.

This will be a historic night!

Thw event will be held in the Oprah Winfrey Theater. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Space is limited. Advanced registration is required. For inquiries, please contact NMAAHCPubPgms@si.edu.