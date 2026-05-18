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Clive Davis Returns to the Smithsonian for Black Music Month Screening of Mark Ronson Doc and Chat with Grammy Chief Harvey Mason, Jr.

By Roger Friedman

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Legendary music mogul Clive Davis already has his likeness hanging at the Smithsonian Museum’s National Portrait Gallery, painted by no less than David Hockney.

Now Clive returns to the Smithsonian — this time to the National Museum of African American History and Culture — on June 1st.

Clive will show his sensational film, “Do You Remember?” which was mixed by Mark Ronson and documents his incredible number of hits that he brought to life.

Afterwards, there will be a Q&A with Grammy chief Harvey Mason, Jr., who’s coming in from Los Angeles. Harvey is a musician and a movie producer, and the son of a great musician, Harvey Sr.

The talk will be about Clive’s incredible history with Black music. When he first got to Columbia Records, he was instrumental in the careers of Miles Davis, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone and many other artists.

But in the early 70s, he brought in Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff from Philadelphia Intentional Records, and they became his Motown. From Teddy Pendergrass with Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, to the O’Jays, Billy Paul, The Three Degrees, Dee Dee Sharp, MFSB, Patti Labelle, and of course the great Lou Rawls, Philly Intil dominated the charts.

After Clive started Arista Records, his devotion to R&B was unmatched. His monster hits came from Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Dionne Warwick, Luther Vandross, Gladys Knight Jennifer Hudson, TLC, Toni Braxton, Monica, Usher, Deborah Cox, Fantasia, Ray Parker Jr., and OutKast.

This will be a historic night!

Thw event will be held in the Oprah Winfrey Theater. Doors open at 6:30 PM.
Space is limited. Advanced registration is required. For inquiries, please contact NMAAHCPubPgms@si.edu.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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