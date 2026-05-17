Harry Styles Courts Controversy and Anger, Endorses Fan Who Yells “Viva, viva Palestina” During Amsterdam Show (Watch)

Harry Styles has so far managed to walk a fine line politically.
But the British pop star crossed that line tonight in Amsterdam at one of his shows.
When a fan yelled, “Viva, viva Palestina!” Styles responded, “Correct!”
This puts a new spin on Styles, who’s taking a stand here against Israel. How will his Jewish fans feel? Or the people who helped make him a star?
Stay tuned…
Harry Styles responds to fan yelling “Viva Palestina” at his concert in Amsterdam:
“Correct”
(https://t.co/fIg4X3XDfO) pic.twitter.com/NpHKGfFMUl
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 18, 2026