Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin Daughter Will Make Acting Debut in New Nancy Meyers Romcom: Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree

When Blythe Danner hit the acting world years ago could she have imagined a family dynasty?

Danner gave birth (with late great husband Bruce Paltrow) to Gwyneth Paltrow, who won an Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love” in 1999 and went on to become a Marvel staple.

Now Gwyneth’s 22 year old daughter, Apple, with Chris Martin, is heading into the biz.

Apple Martin — who probably had no problem getting a SAG card as the only ‘Apple’ — wiii make her film debut in Nancy Meyers’ new rom com.

The untitled film is Meyers’ first since 2015, so it’s a big deal. Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Erin Doherty, Jude Law, and Owen Wilson were already announced as the main cast. Today they’re joined by Apple, Tony Hale, and Beverly D’Angelo. The movie will be released in December 2027.

Apple has already gotten to the core of a career with a top talent agency — CAA — and manager, Cade Hudson. She’s proven that the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

What about paying dues and all that? That’s very pre-Nepo. As dad Chris Martin would say, Viva la vida! With those genes. why wait?

PS Gwyneth was already in movies in her late teens. This should come as no surprise.

Also: just wait til the young actress gets a project on Apple TV!