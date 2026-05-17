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Happy Ending: Chris Christie Finally Gets His Picture with Bruce Springsteen After It Seemed Like He’d Been Snubbed at A Concert

By Roger Friedman

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A couple of nights ago at Madison Square Garden, former NJ governor Chris Christie had a bad time.

It looked from video like Bruce Springsteen, on a big swing around the crowded stadium, snubbed him. (see at bottom)

Everyone thought so, at least, and the word spread quickly. Must have been a political thing, right?

But you know Bruce would not do that, even to Trump. He’s too much of a gentleman. And, of course, they do share a love of New Jersey.

Christie showed up again last night, which surprised everyone. And now the man behind Bridgegate got his wish — a backstage visit and a photo, now posted to social media.

Christie is certainly a music fan. In 2015, he sat in front of me for the Adele concert at Radio City Music Hall. He was very nice, but that was a long time ago, before all this Trump debacle began. It was after the Bridge incident, but I didn’t snub him, either.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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