Happy Ending: Chris Christie Finally Gets His Picture with Bruce Springsteen After It Seemed Like He’d Been Snubbed at A Concert

A couple of nights ago at Madison Square Garden, former NJ governor Chris Christie had a bad time.

It looked from video like Bruce Springsteen, on a big swing around the crowded stadium, snubbed him. (see at bottom)

Everyone thought so, at least, and the word spread quickly. Must have been a political thing, right?

But you know Bruce would not do that, even to Trump. He’s too much of a gentleman. And, of course, they do share a love of New Jersey.

Christie showed up again last night, which surprised everyone. And now the man behind Bridgegate got his wish — a backstage visit and a photo, now posted to social media.

Christie is certainly a music fan. In 2015, he sat in front of me for the Adele concert at Radio City Music Hall. He was very nice, but that was a long time ago, before all this Trump debacle began. It was after the Bridge incident, but I didn’t snub him, either.

Is a dream a lie if it don't come true? pic.twitter.com/uyqg8UDzjT — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) May 18, 2026