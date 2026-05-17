Watch Paul McCartney and Band Perform “Band on the Run” on “SNL,” Listen at the Start for the Delighted Gasp from the Audience

Paul McCartney’s first song on “SNL” last night was a new one, “Days We Left Behind,” which is kind of a mix of “Things We Said Today” and “Days of Auld Lang Syne.” It’s from his new album, coming May 29th.

So we assumed the second number would also be a new one. But Paul surprised us, and the audience, with “Band on the Run.” Listen to the audible gasp of delight in the room. I swear, I did the same thing at home. It was like someone brought you the best gift ever.

Over the closing credits of the show, Paul and band performed “Coming Up.” Apparently they played two more songs after the cameras were off. Paul turns 84 next month. God bless him.