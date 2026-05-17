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Watch Paul McCartney and Band Perform “Band on the Run” on “SNL,” Listen at the Start for the Delighted Gasp from the Audience

By Roger Friedman

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Paul McCartney’s first song on “SNL” last night was a new one, “Days We Left Behind,” which is kind of a mix of “Things We Said Today” and “Days of Auld Lang Syne.” It’s from his new album, coming May 29th.

So we assumed the second number would also be a new one. But Paul surprised us, and the audience, with “Band on the Run.” Listen to the audible gasp of delight in the room. I swear, I did the same thing at home. It was like someone brought you the best gift ever.

Over the closing credits of the show, Paul and band performed “Coming Up.” Apparently they played two more songs after the cameras were off. Paul turns 84 next month. God bless him.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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