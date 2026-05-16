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Swatch Has to Close Some Stores After Riots Break Out to Buy a Plastic Watch on A Lanyard That Isn’t Even a Limited Edition

By Roger Friedman

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Swatch, the plastic watch company known for its innovative designs, is having a bad morning.

The company has had to close some stores because riots are breaking out in the streets.

The cause of the uproar is a plastic watch face that comes on a lanyard, has no watch band, and isn’t even a limited edition.

It’s the latest Swatch collaboration with a “real” watch maker, in this case Audemars Piguet.

The watch is called Royal Pop, it comes in eight colors, and costs around $400.

Public response has been like the Gold Rush of the 1890s. Prospectors — aka re-sellers — think they can score a few and flip them for thousands of dollars.

They will be sorely mistaken. After this initial crush, Royal Pop will be available everywhere, and for a long time. And it’s unclear who will want it aside from a few collectors. It’s very expensive. For $400 you could buy a nice vintage watch on ebay or almost anywhere.

Replying to a customer’s frustration, Swatch Tweeted back: “We do our best to fulfil demand, and we hope that anyone who is a fan of this collaboration will soon be able to get their hands on one of these watches. We recommend that you check back regularly with your nearest selected store.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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