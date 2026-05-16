Swatch Has to Close Some Stores After Riots Break Out to Buy a Plastic Watch on A Lanyard That Isn’t Even a Limited Edition

Swatch, the plastic watch company known for its innovative designs, is having a bad morning.

The company has had to close some stores because riots are breaking out in the streets.

The cause of the uproar is a plastic watch face that comes on a lanyard, has no watch band, and isn’t even a limited edition.

It’s the latest Swatch collaboration with a “real” watch maker, in this case Audemars Piguet.

The watch is called Royal Pop, it comes in eight colors, and costs around $400.

Public response has been like the Gold Rush of the 1890s. Prospectors — aka re-sellers — think they can score a few and flip them for thousands of dollars.

They will be sorely mistaken. After this initial crush, Royal Pop will be available everywhere, and for a long time. And it’s unclear who will want it aside from a few collectors. It’s very expensive. For $400 you could buy a nice vintage watch on ebay or almost anywhere.

Replying to a customer’s frustration, Swatch Tweeted back: “We do our best to fulfil demand, and we hope that anyone who is a fan of this collaboration will soon be able to get their hands on one of these watches. We recommend that you check back regularly with your nearest selected store.”