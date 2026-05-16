Saturday, May 16, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMovies

John Travolta Comes to Cannes in a Beret, Gets A Surprise Award, and Terrible Reviews for Hour Long Kid’s Movie

By Roger Friedman

Share

John Travolta had quite a day in Cannes.

He arrived wearing a toupee and a weird half-beard that was probably hiding something. Let’s not speculate.

Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux surprised Travolta on stage with an honorary Palme d’or, which ticked a lot of people off. But really, with “Saturday Night Fever,” “Pulp Fiction,” and a few other films outweighing his crap resume, Travolta deserved it. Why not?

And then they screened Travolta’s hour long movie debuting on Apple TV this month even though Cannes doesn’t allow streaming films. It’s called “Propeller One Way Night Coach,” based on some children’s book the actor wrote years ago.

The reviews are like walking into a propeller. The Wrap said: “it feels like it may have actually been directed by an alien discovering human interaction for the first time.”

On RogerEbert.com: “It’s a gift that Travolta made for himself and family, something he likely wanted to leave as a part of his legacy. That doesn’t make it a good movie.”

From BBC.com: “John Travolta’s new film is a dud. It shows why great actors can be bad directors”

The Guardian: “A sweet, odd diversion – more eccentric, maybe, than Travolta intended.”

Screen Daily: “an authentic and genuine oddity of a project.”

So how did this all come about, Travolta bringing a bad one hour kid’s movie made for streaming to the elite Cannes Film Festival? We can only surmise the backstage horse trading. But without Travolta, there wouldn’t have been much to write about from Week 1.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com