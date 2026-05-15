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Harvey Weinstein Has Third Mistrial on Rape Charges in New York: Jury Deadlocked 9 – 3 This Time as Movie Mogul Faces 4th Attempt by DA

By Roger Friedman

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Well, three strikes and you’re out. Of jail.

Not really. But for a third time the New York Attorney General has been unable to convict Harvey Weinstein of rape.

The latest trial saw a jury deadlocked 9 to 3, to acquit.

A lot of people — the many women who had perilous encounters with Weinstein — will be grievously disappointed. But this has gone on for 9 years. In New York, at least, the end may be here.

In a statement, DA Alvin Bragg’s office wrote even though they have nothing to ‘brag’ about:

“While we are disappointed that the proceedings ended with a mistrial, we deeply respect the jury system and sincerely thank all of the jurors for their time and dedication. For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice. Over the course of many weeks during three separate trials, she relived unthinkably painful experiences in front of complete strangers. Her perseverance and bravery are inspiring to the members of my office, and more importantly, to survivors everywhere. We will consider our next steps in consultation with Ms. Mann, and in consideration of Harvey Weinstein’s pending sentencing following last year’s trial conviction for forcibly sexually assaulting Miriam Haley. As always, we will continue to prosecute crimes of sexual violence – no matter who the defendant is – in a survivor-centered manner that uplifts their voices in the pursuit of justice.”

The defense team countered:

“The defense team of Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, and Jacob Kaplan put on a powerful case. After hearing the evidence multiple times and seeing two juries unable to reach unanimity, it’s clear there is significant reasonable doubt here. What this also shows is how deeply public perception and prejudice surrounding Harvey Weinstein have become embedded in society. For some people, regardless of the evidence presented, saying “not guilty” has become emotionally or socially impossible. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office should stop retrying the same case and focus its time and resources on the actual violent crime, chaos, and public safety issues impacting New Yorkers every day.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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