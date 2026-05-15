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Stephen Colbert Final Guests Include Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, David Byrne — Could Paul and Ringo Join Them?

By Roger Friedman

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After last night’s appearance by David Letterman, how else could Stephen Colbert wrap up his six years on CBS?

Some of his final guests next week include Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and David Byrne (with whom Colbert will perform, maybe “Once in a Lifetime”).

The last show, next Thursday, doesn’t list guests, but it’s sure to be a doozy. Both Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are going to play reruns that night, ensuring Colbert of huge ratings.

My wild guess is that the final show would include Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in a Beatles reunion for the Ed Sullivan Theater. Crazy, right? But they each have new albums out. Paul is on “SNL” this weekend, so that will be over.

Tonight’s episode is a replay of earlier this with Kimmel, Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers paying tribute.

Also Check out Colbert’s online series, “The Colbert Questionert Extraordinert,” exclusively on YouTube. The final “Questionert Extraordinert” features Sir Ian McKellen.

We’re all angry and disappointed that Colbert’s show is canceled by the new CBS management. But it’s likely he’ll turn up somewhere else soon, although HBO doesn’t seem like a possibility since CBS/Skydance now owns them. But streaming services should be clamoring for him.

The new question is, What happens to the Ed Sullivan Theater? Will CBS sell it to a Broadway group? It’s actually not big enough for a regular production. Or will it become a Sephora, like everything else?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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