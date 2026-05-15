Stephen Colbert Final Guests Include Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, David Byrne — Could Paul and Ringo Join Them?

After last night’s appearance by David Letterman, how else could Stephen Colbert wrap up his six years on CBS?

Some of his final guests next week include Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and David Byrne (with whom Colbert will perform, maybe “Once in a Lifetime”).

The last show, next Thursday, doesn’t list guests, but it’s sure to be a doozy. Both Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are going to play reruns that night, ensuring Colbert of huge ratings.

My wild guess is that the final show would include Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in a Beatles reunion for the Ed Sullivan Theater. Crazy, right? But they each have new albums out. Paul is on “SNL” this weekend, so that will be over.

Tonight’s episode is a replay of earlier this with Kimmel, Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers paying tribute.

Also Check out Colbert’s online series, “The Colbert Questionert Extraordinert,” exclusively on YouTube. The final “Questionert Extraordinert” features Sir Ian McKellen.

We’re all angry and disappointed that Colbert’s show is canceled by the new CBS management. But it’s likely he’ll turn up somewhere else soon, although HBO doesn’t seem like a possibility since CBS/Skydance now owns them. But streaming services should be clamoring for him.

The new question is, What happens to the Ed Sullivan Theater? Will CBS sell it to a Broadway group? It’s actually not big enough for a regular production. Or will it become a Sephora, like everything else?