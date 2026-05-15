Friday, May 15, 2026
Donate
BusinessMusic

New Hot Singer Malcolm Todd’s Main Ingredient in Top 5 Song, “Earrings,” Sounds a Lot Like Old R&B Hit Sampled by Alicia Keys

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s hard to say who will be knocking on Malcolm Todd’s door first.

Could it be Alicia Keys? Or the heirs of songwriter JR Bailey?

Todd’s surprise hit, “Earrings,” has taken off on Spotify and iTunes.

The only problem is it sounds a lot like Alicia’s old hit, “You Don’t Know My Name.”

But wait — there’s a twist. Keys sampled the central theme of her song from the Main Ingredient’s “Let Me Prove My Love to You” from 1975. The song was written by Bailey with Ken Williams of the Main Ingredient (who also wrote “Everybody Plays the Fool”) and Mel Kent, according to the BMI database.

Keys’s record was produced by Kanye West, the king of samples. In the end, “You Don’t Know My Name” lists Bailey as a songwriter.

So this is a sample of a sample? May be. Or may be just a lift from Bailey. A founding member of The Cadillacs, a famous doo-wop group, Bailey wrote a lot of hits from the mid 50s to mid 60s. He had a solo career of his own, as well.

Did Malcolm Todd do this intentionally? Who knows? The Bailey part of the Keys song is incredibly catchy. It may have just been in his head. It was certainly in Kanye’s all those years ago.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com