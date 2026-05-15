David Letterman Visits Stephen Colbert for Last Appearance on “Late Show,” Throws Furniture off Roof, Bids CBS “Good night and Good Luck, Mfers”

David Letterman visited Stephen Colbert tonight on “The Late Show.”

It was his farewell appearance on the show which he originally hosted.

Colbert’s run is being ended by CBS next Thursday in an act of censorship. The network wants him off the air.

Tonight’s appearance (below) involved Letterman helping Colbert throw studio furniture off the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater. Letterman in his day was famous for tossing watermelons out the window at NBC.

But it’s Dave’s final words to CBS that will go down in history. “In the words of the great Ed Murrow,” he said, “Good night and good luck, motherf*ckers.” The last word was bleeped but was quite obvious.

Colbert’s end is pretty much the end of CBS, I fear. Unless somehow CBS is sold again, the owner, David Ellison’s Skydance, is burning it down every day.