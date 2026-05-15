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David Letterman Visits Stephen Colbert for Last Appearance on “Late Show,” Throws Furniture off Roof, Bids CBS “Good night and Good Luck, Mfers”

By Roger Friedman

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David Letterman visited Stephen Colbert tonight on “The Late Show.”

It was his farewell appearance on the show which he originally hosted.

Colbert’s run is being ended by CBS next Thursday in an act of censorship. The network wants him off the air.

Tonight’s appearance (below) involved Letterman helping Colbert throw studio furniture off the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater. Letterman in his day was famous for tossing watermelons out the window at NBC.

But it’s Dave’s final words to CBS that will go down in history. “In the words of the great Ed Murrow,” he said, “Good night and good luck, motherf*ckers.” The last word was bleeped but was quite obvious.

Colbert’s end is pretty much the end of CBS, I fear. Unless somehow CBS is sold again, the owner, David Ellison’s Skydance, is burning it down every day.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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