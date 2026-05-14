Rolling Stones Drop New Video for “In the Stars” Single Ahead of Album Release, Uses AI To Insert Younger Selves Into New Performance

Everything old is young again.

In the video for their great new single, “In the Stars,” the Rolling Stones are suddenly their young selves performing the new song.

It’s AI, of course, because what isn’t? But this is kind of an inventive use of the horrible technology. At least we know the music is new, made by people in their 80s.

The video features recent Oscar nominee Odessa A’zion from “Marty Supreme.”

Ironic isn’t it? We’re excited about new music from the Stones and Paul McCartney because frankly music that’s being made now is so disappointing. Who else rocks like this from the contemporary generation? No one.