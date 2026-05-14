Thursday, May 14, 2026
Donate
Music

Rolling Stones Drop New Video for “In the Stars” Single Ahead of Album Release, Uses AI To Insert Younger Selves Into New Performance

By Roger Friedman

Share

Everything old is young again.

In the video for their great new single, “In the Stars,” the Rolling Stones are suddenly their young selves performing the new song.

It’s AI, of course, because what isn’t? But this is kind of an inventive use of the horrible technology. At least we know the music is new, made by people in their 80s.

The video features recent Oscar nominee Odessa A’zion from “Marty Supreme.”

Ironic isn’t it? We’re excited about new music from the Stones and Paul McCartney because frankly music that’s being made now is so disappointing. Who else rocks like this from the contemporary generation? No one.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com