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Drake’s Baked: Three Album Dump By Rapper May Free Him from Universal Music Group After Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar Feud

By Roger Friedman
attends ESPN The Magazine's "NEXT" Event on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

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Drake may be outta here at Universal Music Group.

The Canadian rapper released not one but three albums overnight. He could be fulfilling his $400 million contract with the music company he’s been suing.

Yes, suing. Drake (Aubrey Graham) has been involved in a legal war with Universal because of his feud with labelmate Kendrick Lamar.

After a long, convoluted back and forth of diss tracks, Lamar’s best selling, award winning song, “Not Like Us,” went after Drake for dating very young women. Drake sued the label for promoting Lamar’s record over his own. A federal judge dismissed Drake’s defamation suit in late 2025, ruling Lamar’s “Not Like Us” lyrics were protected opinion, the rapper filed an appeal shortly after, keeping the litigation active.

So now now we have three albums, and they are numbers 1, 2, and 3 on iTunes — “Iceman,” “Maid of Honour,” and “Habibti.” They are full of disses against everyone involved, including Lamar and UMG chief Lucian Grainge.

Ten of the Drake tracks have already landed in the iTunes top 100, as well. It won’t be long before they hit all the streaming charts, as well.

So is that it for Drake and Universal? More than likely. The entrepreneurial rapper will probably head off to the indie world, establishing his own label. He already has his OVO Records, created in 2009, which can support him easily.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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