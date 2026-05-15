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Kiefer Sutherland Mans Up, Says Must Cancel Music Tour Due to Low Ticket Sales: He’s Not Alone This Year, Joins Meghan Trainor, Zayn Malik, More

By Roger Friedman

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Give Kiefer Sutherland credit. He’s at least admitting to his concert having low ticket sales.

So the acclaimed actor Kiefer, who has a popular band, says the tour is canceled.

He’s not alone. Meghan Trainor, Zayn Malik, and many others have thrown in the towel for this season.

The landscape is not promising at all. Even the Rolling Stones have seen it might be better to wait til next year.

The problem? Inflation. No one has money for gas or partying in general. Despite Donald Trump’s claims of a booming economy, it’s not there.

Some tours are doing well. Bruce Springsteen is a hit. Harry Styles’ MSG residency has supposedly sold out. But those are rare.

Sorry, Kiefer. Come back when the coast is clear!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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