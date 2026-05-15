Kiefer Sutherland Mans Up, Says Must Cancel Music Tour Due to Low Ticket Sales: He’s Not Alone This Year, Joins Meghan Trainor, Zayn Malik, More

Give Kiefer Sutherland credit. He’s at least admitting to his concert having low ticket sales.

So the acclaimed actor Kiefer, who has a popular band, says the tour is canceled.

He’s not alone. Meghan Trainor, Zayn Malik, and many others have thrown in the towel for this season.

The landscape is not promising at all. Even the Rolling Stones have seen it might be better to wait til next year.

The problem? Inflation. No one has money for gas or partying in general. Despite Donald Trump’s claims of a booming economy, it’s not there.

Some tours are doing well. Bruce Springsteen is a hit. Harry Styles’ MSG residency has supposedly sold out. But those are rare.

Sorry, Kiefer. Come back when the coast is clear!