Harry Styles Launches $39 Earplugs So No One Has to Hear His Music: Sorry. The Jokes Just Write Themselves. “Listen No More”

Yeah. You wait for this stuff to happen then it’s comedy gold.

Harry Styles has launched a pair of earplugs he’s selling for $39.

They aren’t ear pods. They’re for blocking out loud music.

I mean, do I have to say it? It’s a sign of the times, to quote Harry.

This way, we don’t have to listen to his music.

They’re called Loops, and they look like earrings. They’re made by a company called Pleasing.

I will find them very pleasing.

Sorry, the jokes just write themselves.

Oy vey.

Pleasing says it’s also made these things for professional racing, which makes sense. If they did a Trump brand, that would be welcomed. But why oh why for a musician?

Harry’s next single will be called “Listen No More.”

Just kidding, Harry! We always hear you!