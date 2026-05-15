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Harry Styles Launches $39 Earplugs So No One Has to Hear His Music: Sorry. The Jokes Just Write Themselves. “Listen No More”

By Roger Friedman

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Yeah. You wait for this stuff to happen then it’s comedy gold.

Harry Styles has launched a pair of earplugs he’s selling for $39.

They aren’t ear pods. They’re for blocking out loud music.

I mean, do I have to say it? It’s a sign of the times, to quote Harry.

This way, we don’t have to listen to his music.

They’re called Loops, and they look like earrings. They’re made by a company called Pleasing.

I will find them very pleasing.

Sorry, the jokes just write themselves.

Oy vey.

Pleasing says it’s also made these things for professional racing, which makes sense. If they did a Trump brand, that would be welcomed. But why oh why for a musician?

Harry’s next single will be called “Listen No More.”

Just kidding, Harry! We always hear you!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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