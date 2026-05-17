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Paul McCartney Gets Rare Three Songs on “SNL” Season Finale Including Five Minute Version of “Band on the Run,” Plus a Sketch

By Roger Friedman

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Lorne Michaels knows how to end a season. He gave musical guest Paul McCartney a very rare three songs, including the five minute “Band on the Run.” Acts never get such long songs. The two other numbers were “Days We Left Behind” from the new album, and the show closer “Comin’ Up.” McCartney also was in a sketch and was very funny. It was a great season finale with Will Ferrell especially good as Jeffrey Epstein in the cold open with James Austin Johnson as Trump. Other guests included Molly Shannon, Aziz Ansari, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. What will we do for the next three months on Saturday nights? We’ll find something! PS Some thought Ringo would join Paul on the “SNL” stage. But I think that reunion might happen this week on Stephen Colbert to send off the Ed Sullivan Theater…Bari Weiss is turning it into a Sephora…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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