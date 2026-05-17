Paul McCartney Gets Rare Three Songs on “SNL” Season Finale Including Five Minute Version of “Band on the Run,” Plus a Sketch

Lorne Michaels knows how to end a season. He gave musical guest Paul McCartney a very rare three songs, including the five minute “Band on the Run.” Acts never get such long songs. The two other numbers were “Days We Left Behind” from the new album, and the show closer “Comin’ Up.” McCartney also was in a sketch and was very funny. It was a great season finale with Will Ferrell especially good as Jeffrey Epstein in the cold open with James Austin Johnson as Trump. Other guests included Molly Shannon, Aziz Ansari, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. What will we do for the next three months on Saturday nights? We’ll find something! PS Some thought Ringo would join Paul on the “SNL” stage. But I think that reunion might happen this week on Stephen Colbert to send off the Ed Sullivan Theater…Bari Weiss is turning it into a Sephora…

Paul McCartney cantando “Band On The Run” no #SNL pic.twitter.com/WCGrgH6W1x — The Beatle BR (@TheBeatleBR) May 17, 2026