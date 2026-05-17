Sunday, May 17, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Cannes Annual Vanity Fair Party Lacks Celebs But Guests Included “the Ruling Family of Qatar,” And “a Cute Girl Taking Video from Meta Glasses”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Let’s start with the parties.

Thanks to Perpetual Guest Carl Tabor writing on Instagram we know the Vanity Fair party last night was a bust. No celebs, lots of advertisers. Took place a the Tetou pop-up revival way out on Cannes beach just as I told you the other day.

No one knows what Carl does, or how he gets into parties. But I’m sure glad he goes. This is what he says. You’ll notice a scarcity of A list names. Gone are the days of De Niro, Ford, Fonda, et al. Where was even John Travolta or Vin Diesel or James Franco, the festival’s main ‘gets’ this season? Did they have someplace better to go?

“The #vanityfair #Cannesfilmfestival #party for the last 15 years the vanity fair cannes party was always held at hotel du cap eden roc. But this year the relocated tetue restaurant was the place to be vivi nevo shows up late with the head of LVMH Bernard Arnault. a cute girl starts taking video from meta glasses while a guy shines a bright light they are from meta and are getting the stars to take pictures using the video glasses. The ruling family of qutar are in the house there is a ex military type in plain clothes standing with a huge Louis Vuitton at his feet looking at the crowd suspiciously. Over all a magical nigh and the good part is its right by my apartment over looking the Croisette.”

The picture from Carl’s Instagram puts him squarely in the center of the action!

Meantime, Charles Finch’s dinner was a far cry from the old days, also at the Eden Roc, with Mick Jagger and so on. He’s moved to a restaurant as well, shedding A listers. Sponsor Montblanc, pen in hand, must have wondered about the ball point of all this money spent.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com