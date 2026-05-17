Cannes Annual Vanity Fair Party Lacks Celebs But Guests Included “the Ruling Family of Qatar,” And “a Cute Girl Taking Video from Meta Glasses”

Let’s start with the parties.

Thanks to Perpetual Guest Carl Tabor writing on Instagram we know the Vanity Fair party last night was a bust. No celebs, lots of advertisers. Took place a the Tetou pop-up revival way out on Cannes beach just as I told you the other day.

No one knows what Carl does, or how he gets into parties. But I’m sure glad he goes. This is what he says. You’ll notice a scarcity of A list names. Gone are the days of De Niro, Ford, Fonda, et al. Where was even John Travolta or Vin Diesel or James Franco, the festival’s main ‘gets’ this season? Did they have someplace better to go?

“The #vanityfair #Cannesfilmfestival #party for the last 15 years the vanity fair cannes party was always held at hotel du cap eden roc. But this year the relocated tetue restaurant was the place to be vivi nevo shows up late with the head of LVMH Bernard Arnault. a cute girl starts taking video from meta glasses while a guy shines a bright light they are from meta and are getting the stars to take pictures using the video glasses. The ruling family of qutar are in the house there is a ex military type in plain clothes standing with a huge Louis Vuitton at his feet looking at the crowd suspiciously. Over all a magical nigh and the good part is its right by my apartment over looking the Croisette.”

The picture from Carl’s Instagram puts him squarely in the center of the action!

Meantime, Charles Finch’s dinner was a far cry from the old days, also at the Eden Roc, with Mick Jagger and so on. He’s moved to a restaurant as well, shedding A listers. Sponsor Montblanc, pen in hand, must have wondered about the ball point of all this money spent.