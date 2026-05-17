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Box Office: “Michael” Moonwalks All Over “Devil Wears Prada 2,” Unknown “Obsession” Scores, “In the Grey” is in the Red

By Roger Friedman

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The juggernaut of “Michael” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2” continues unabated.

The real news there is “Devil” is starting to slow down at the box office while “Michael,” inexplicably, is getting hotter.

“Michael” took the number 1 slot this week with $26.1 million, bringing to closer to the $300 million mark. Worldwide, “Michael” is at $700 million. Shamone!

“Prada” was a distant second place with $18 mil, and a total of $175 million. Worldwide is $546 million.

These movies are big hits, although it’s unclear where that will put them in awards season. They’re perfect for the Critics Choice and Golden Globes, but Oscars may not be so easy.

The other big success of the weekend is a horror thriller called “Obsession” which made $16.1 million. No stars per se unless you include Conan O’Brien sidekick Andy Richter. “Obsession” is from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Pictures, one of the great success stories of all time.

On the losing end came “In the Grey,” with two big movie stars — Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill. It’s a Guy Ritchie special, but relegated to a distribution company with a name similar to deli meats — Black Bear. No one knew it was coming, so no one went. Total $3 million. Next time, maybe, send some sliced turkey or a screening invite.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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