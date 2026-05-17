Barbra Streisand Follows Jacob Elordi as Second Hollywood Star to Skip Cannes Over Injury: Knee Problems Prevent Closing Ceremony Attendance

This is the Cannes from hell.

With new Hollywood stars, Thierry Fremaux was counting on Barbra Streisand to attend closing ceremonies and receive her honorary Palme d’or.

Now she says she can’t make the trip because of a knee injury. I’m sorry, she didn’t know that when she accepted?

Streisand is now the second actor to cancel Cannes over an injury. Earlier, Jacob Elordi said he broke his toe.

Are these real injuries? We don’t know.

I feel bad for Thierry. Everything has gone awry this year. No big studio movies. Few stars on the Croisette. Lots of D listers roaming around. No deals for distribution. And now, this.

Streisand said in a statement:

“On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year. But I am deeply honored to receive the Honorary Palme d’or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition.

“I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire – and, of course, returning to France, a place I have always loved. While I regret that I can’t be there in person, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the filmmakers from around the world whose extraordinary talent and creative vision are being celebrated this year.

“My heartfelt thanks to the Festival, and to everyone who continues to support and champion the art of cinema.”

The Festival says they will still put on a tribute Saturday night. Maybe Barbra can send a taped message, or appear via Zoom.