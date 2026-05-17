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Saying Goodbye to Dr. Hook, aka Dennis Locorriere, of the Medicine Show, Dead at Almost 77: From “Sylvia’s Mother” to “Rolling Stone”

By Roger Friedman

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Sad news for folks my age.

Dennis Locorriere aka Dr Hook of the famed medicine Show, has died of kidney disease at age 76, a couple of weeks short of his birthday. He was married three times.

Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show were the kind of pop act that could survive in the 1970s with catchy singles. They didn’t win Grammy Awards and they weren’t hip. But they were the sort of group where you’d ask, Who sings that? And be surprised at the answer.

Dr. Hook had several hits starting with “Sylvia’s Mother,” one of a few songs circa 1973 where the narrator is at the sad end of a telephone call. “Sylvia’s mother said Thank you for calling.” It was a story, back when songs with them were appreciated. It probably helped that the group sing and play instruments.

Dr. Hook was also self-referential. That’s what made “The Cover of the Rolling Stone” take off. There was actually a time when acts wanted to be on that cover. Eventually, they made it.

Other hits included “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman” and “Only Sixteen” (don’t worry, the narrator was, too).




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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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