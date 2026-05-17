Saying Goodbye to Dr. Hook, aka Dennis Locorriere, of the Medicine Show, Dead at Almost 77: From “Sylvia’s Mother” to “Rolling Stone”

Sad news for folks my age.

Dennis Locorriere aka Dr Hook of the famed medicine Show, has died of kidney disease at age 76, a couple of weeks short of his birthday. He was married three times.

Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show were the kind of pop act that could survive in the 1970s with catchy singles. They didn’t win Grammy Awards and they weren’t hip. But they were the sort of group where you’d ask, Who sings that? And be surprised at the answer.

Dr. Hook had several hits starting with “Sylvia’s Mother,” one of a few songs circa 1973 where the narrator is at the sad end of a telephone call. “Sylvia’s mother said Thank you for calling.” It was a story, back when songs with them were appreciated. It probably helped that the group sing and play instruments.

Dr. Hook was also self-referential. That’s what made “The Cover of the Rolling Stone” take off. There was actually a time when acts wanted to be on that cover. Eventually, they made it.

Other hits included “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman” and “Only Sixteen” (don’t worry, the narrator was, too).

RIP Dennis Locorriere of Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show. Way back when I interviewed him for the "Where Are They Now?" section of @RollingStone and he was funny and candid about their moment in the pop sun. pic.twitter.com/cKPtVtpfrl — David Browne (@DavBrowne) May 17, 2026









