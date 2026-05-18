Crash! Donald Trump’s Truth Social Stock Falls to All Time New Low on Day When Dow Jones is UP: Weeks of Irrational Posts Don’t Help

It was inevitable.

After weeks of irrational overnight posts by its owner, Donald Trump’s Truth Social is in the sewer.

Today, TrumpMedia, the stock that supports Truth Social, fell to an all time low price of $8.27.

That’s the lowest it’s ever been.

And this was a day when the Dow Jones was UP by almost 160 points.

The price of Trump Media doesn’t really matter anymore. Trump has already ripped off the small investors, and delivered proceeds to his pals. For most of Trump Media’s investors, this was more a matter of showing fealty to the bulbous orange clown than getting a decent return.

What goes on, on Truth Social? Trump spends hours day and night attacking his perceived rivals, spewing hate, and personal venom. He does take time out to make completely off the wall statements about foreign relations. You can only imagine officials in other countries passing this shit around every day, with LOL written on top.