Monday, May 18, 2026
Donate
Celebrity

Oh Lordy! Jacob Elordi Eludes Cannes Jury Duty, Claims Foot Injury, Goes Off on Vacation with Kendall, Kylie, and Timothee Chalamet, Drives Car

By Roger Friedman

Share

You may recall that I broke the story of Jacob Elordi being chosen for the Cannes Film Festival jury.

That news became an open question. Then Elordi — who has an Oscar nomination and is on TV right now in “Euphoria” — had to withdraw from service.

The very tall actor and possible next James Bond claimed he had a foot injury and would be unable to travel to the Cote d’Azur.

Well, that’s one good way to get out of jury duty! Try it the next time you’re summoned.

So how has Jacob’s recovery gone so far?

Luckily, we have TMZ to document the healing. The tabloid news site has got pictures of Elordi on vacation with girlfriend Kendall Jenner (Kardashian), plus Kylie Jenner and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet.

TMZ also has a picture of the foursome in a car. Jacob is driving, so we can surmise his ailment was on his left foot. Or, he’s up for a reboot of “My Left Foot.”

As James Brown might say, Stay on the good foot!

If you’re going to back out of Cannes, maybe it’s better to lay low until it’s over. Next thing you know, we’ll see Elordi playing soccer!

One more quote, from the late Logan Roy: These are not serious people.

And PS, it does seem like these guys don’t get it about the Jenner sisters. Many think that poor Timothee’s Oscar campaign went kaput because of all this socializing. Will the James Bond team want another iteration of that debacle on her their hands?

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com