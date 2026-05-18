Oh Lordy! Jacob Elordi Eludes Cannes Jury Duty, Claims Foot Injury, Goes Off on Vacation with Kendall, Kylie, and Timothee Chalamet, Drives Car

You may recall that I broke the story of Jacob Elordi being chosen for the Cannes Film Festival jury.

That news became an open question. Then Elordi — who has an Oscar nomination and is on TV right now in “Euphoria” — had to withdraw from service.

The very tall actor and possible next James Bond claimed he had a foot injury and would be unable to travel to the Cote d’Azur.

Well, that’s one good way to get out of jury duty! Try it the next time you’re summoned.

So how has Jacob’s recovery gone so far?

Luckily, we have TMZ to document the healing. The tabloid news site has got pictures of Elordi on vacation with girlfriend Kendall Jenner (Kardashian), plus Kylie Jenner and Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet.

TMZ also has a picture of the foursome in a car. Jacob is driving, so we can surmise his ailment was on his left foot. Or, he’s up for a reboot of “My Left Foot.”

As James Brown might say, Stay on the good foot!

If you’re going to back out of Cannes, maybe it’s better to lay low until it’s over. Next thing you know, we’ll see Elordi playing soccer!

One more quote, from the late Logan Roy: These are not serious people.

And PS, it does seem like these guys don’t get it about the Jenner sisters. Many think that poor Timothee’s Oscar campaign went kaput because of all this socializing. Will the James Bond team want another iteration of that debacle on her their hands?