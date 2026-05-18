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Swatch Kills Collectors Market, Stops Riots in Front of Stores by Putting Audemars Piguet Collab for Sale Online for 400 Bucks

By Roger Friedman

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The party is over, and so are the riots.

Swatch had a terrible weekend, closing stories because there were massive fights and rioting in front of its stores.

The reason? Their Royal Pop pocketwatch made in collaboration with Audemars Piguet.

The watch comes on a plastic lanyard, not a strap, although clever entrepreneurs are quickly manufacturing their own bands.

Now, to assuage the insanity Swatch has put the Pop online. You can but it for $400.

You can check what stores have it in stock easily, without having to line up in the middle of the night.

This kills the collectors market. Right now there are a lot of posts on ebay and elsewhere selling the Pop for thousands of dollars.

But that will be over by the end of the day. Swatch has plenty of these trinkets in stock.

What turned this marketing plan into an international melee? This was worse than the crazy demand for “Marty Supreme” jackets a few months ago.

Swatch was deliberately dense about giving information in advance. They purposely let the situation grow out of control to get their name back in the news, even if it meant losing sales over the weekend. Whoever devised this mischief should get a marketing award!

Anyway, the Royal Pop is not worth $400 even if Audemars name is stamped on it. I’d say wait a few months and pick it up for 100 bucks.

BTW, on Canal Street in New York they’re already got the knock off for 15 bucks. Sold!

Why does the black and white one look like an Oreo?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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