Tuesday, December 23, 2025
governmentLawPolitics

DOJ Says New Epstein Files Contain Lies About Trump, “60 Minutes” Video is Everywhere, Whole Trump World is Collapsing in a Heap

By Roger Friedman

The whole Trump enterprise is collapsing in a heap.

It’s beautiful to watch

The censored “60 Minutes” video is now literally everywhere on the internet. I joked that even my cat is watching it. Everyone can see what Trump and his cronies like Stephen Miller did, sending Venezuelan prisoners who hadn’t committed crimes or had trials to a torture chamber in El Salvador.

CBS’s new owners, the Ellisons, and Bari Weiss, didn’t want us to see it. But now it’s going to be required viewing on Christmas weekend.

At the same time, thousands of people are posting the Epstein files without redaction. Many really talented people who know how to do it have made searchable indexes that show Donald Trump mentioned 625 times in the redacted files — after the DOJ’s original version didn’t mention him at all.

A new drop of files has instigated the DOJ to say ‘don’t believe anything bad about Trump’ you may read in the files.

Pam Bondi has some sense of humor! She writes:

“The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already. Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

Actually there’s enough cross reference to put Trump in a very bad spot.

And don’t forget Bill Clinton. He’s so sure of his innocence that he’s demanded a full, unredacted release of everything. It was a genius move which should dispel rumors about him.

It just gets better and better!


