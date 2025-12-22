CBS Under Bari Weiss, David Ellison Didn’t Want Us to See This “60 Minutes” Report, But Here It Is, and It’s Frightening (WATCH VIDEO)

I’m posting two items featuring Sharyn Alfonsi’s censored report.

Again, click here to watch it.

Donald Trump sanctioned the kidnapping and torture of Venezuelan prisoners. He sent them to CECOT, a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Alfonsi notes that Kristi Noem, infamous for shooting a dog she didn’t like, visited the prison and made it seem like El Salvadoran prisoners who’d been there a long time were the unadjudicated Venezuelans. She knew they were being tortured and did nothing about it.

That Bari Weiss, the new editor in chief of “60 Minutes,” killed this story is disgraceful and unacceptable. She clearly did it to please her new bosses at Paramount — David Ellison and his father, Larry — and Donald Trump.

Luckily some intrepid Canadians picked up the broadcast and sent it out to US sites which have now begun distributing it.

There is much to say about this catastrophe. But what about the people who voted for Donald Trump? Do you not believe this? Can anything be any clearer? We’re going to hear accusations against the Trump administration now that must be taken seriously.

Alfonsi was right in her note to the CBS team this morning. Weiss’s cancellation of the story was “political.”