Guthrie Kidnapping: So Far, Ransom Notes Haven’t Gone to Tucson NBC Outlet Where Savannah Guthrie Spent 5 Years

No one knows much about what’s happening with the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

The 84 year mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since Sunday morning in Tucson, Arizona.

One element of the kidnapping has been the existence of purported random notes.

So far, local stations KGUN and KOLD, as well as TMZ, have received notes. The first two stations are respectively outlets with ABC and CBS.

But strangely enough, there’s been no report of a ransom note from NBC affiliate KVOA in Tucson.

That’s the station where Savannah Guthrie spent five years from 1995 to 2000 as a correspondent. That run launched her career to Washington, then New York, and ultimately the Today show.

Is there a reason the kidnapper(s) are snubbing Savannah’s only local past employer?

Like everything else with this case, it doesn’t make sense.