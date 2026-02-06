Friday, February 6, 2026
Donate
Politics

Obamas Go High When Trump Goes Low, Ignore His Disgusting Racist Post on Social Media and Wish Olympians Well

By Roger Friedman

Share

If Donald Trump had posted his vile, racist video aimed at one of us, you know he’d be missing teeth already.

But Barack and Michelle Obama have always stuck to their original credo: “When they go low, we go high.”

So the only responses on social media from the classy couple to Trump have been to do just that. They’ve ignored his sickness. Instead, their Tweets tonight wish the American Olympic team good luck.

The former First Lady wrote: “Good luck to all the extraordinary athletes representing @TeamUSA at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics! It’s been so inspiring to follow your journeys to the world stage, and we’ll be cheering you on as you compete in Italy.”

The former President said: To all the athletes representing @TeamUSA: “I’m so proud of you. Your talent and perseverance have brought you to this moment, and Michelle and I will be joining Americans from across the country cheering you on.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com