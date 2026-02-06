Obamas Go High When Trump Goes Low, Ignore His Disgusting Racist Post on Social Media and Wish Olympians Well

If Donald Trump had posted his vile, racist video aimed at one of us, you know he’d be missing teeth already.

But Barack and Michelle Obama have always stuck to their original credo: “When they go low, we go high.”

So the only responses on social media from the classy couple to Trump have been to do just that. They’ve ignored his sickness. Instead, their Tweets tonight wish the American Olympic team good luck.

The former First Lady wrote: “Good luck to all the extraordinary athletes representing @TeamUSA at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics! It’s been so inspiring to follow your journeys to the world stage, and we’ll be cheering you on as you compete in Italy.”

The former President said: To all the athletes representing @TeamUSA: “I’m so proud of you. Your talent and perseverance have brought you to this moment, and Michelle and I will be joining Americans from across the country cheering you on.”

