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“Toy Story 5” Scores Record $160 Million Opening Weekend, $40 Mil Bigger than Previous Release, Thanks to Invisible Star Taylor Swift

By Roger Friedman

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It would seem inexplicable.

Why, after seven years, would a “Toy Story” movie score $40 million more than its predecessor on opening weekend?

“Toy Story 5” made a whopping $160 million this weekend. Wow. An almost equal amount was logged internationally. Where did that come from?

Well, from its invisible star, Taylor Swift. She wrote the main song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which has 60 million streams on Spotify and 8.2 million views on YouTube. (We don’t know the actual sales yet, but the single is in the top 3 on iTunes.)

Swift’s marketing power is unparalleled. Beginning immediately after Memorial Day she started dropping hints to her fans that she’d recorded the song. By the time “I Knew It” dropped on June 5th, her Swifties were marshalled for war. It’s likely many of them had never heard of “Toy Story,” but the presence of Swift raised the recognition level to an all time high.

How many Swifties went to the movie this weekend just to hear their favorite singer? I’m sure soon we’ll know. But nothing else would account for such a renewed interest in a shop worn brand. Without Swift, a new “Toy Story” would have come in equal to or a little under the numbers of the 2019 movie.

What does Swift get out of it? Ka-ching, baby. Now she can pay for that Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3rd. Sit down dinner for 500 people? Concert for 1,000? Easy peazy now!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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