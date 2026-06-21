Sunday, June 21, 2026
Donate
Celebrity

EXCLUSIVE: Why Donald Trump Posted A Picture of Margo Catsimitidis, Wife of Supermarket King, to Social Media, and How It Also Involves Bill Clinton

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Well, the mystery is solved exclusively here. Why did Donald Trump post a picture of an unidentified blonde woman in the middle of the night?

The woman turns out to be Margo Catsimitidis, wife of John, owner of the Gristedes/Red Apple supermarket chain here in New York, and owner of WABC. John and Margo are a legendary New York couple (not my politics, but I like them a lot).

John explained to me just now what’s going on.


“That picture was taken a long time ago at Camp David,” John says. “When I heard that Trump was going to Camp David — which he rarely does — I sent it to him last night.”

Around 1991, the Catsimitidises attended a get together at Camp David assembled by President George H. Bush, around 1991, with a bunch of heavy hitters. The photo was not taken then. It was taken a couple of years later, when Bill Clinton was president.

And the State of Arkansas flag seen in the photo?

“After Bill Clinton was elected, he heard we’d been there under Bush, so he invited us back. And that’s when the picture was taken.”

The Trump post was supposed to be a Father’s Day tribute to John concerning the couple’s daughter, Andrea, head of the NY State Republican party. But some wire in Trump’s head got crossed, probably from posting after midnight.

By the way, John told me that Andrea was cut off the guest list for the UFC fight at the White House last week. Someone on Trump’s staff didn’t know she was the chairman of the New York Republican party. “I had to call Trump myself to get her back on the list,” John told me.

So that at least explains some of it.

Carly Simon’s Not Saying Whether She’s Going to Pal Taylor Swift’s Wedding: After All, She’s Kept the Secret of “You’re So Vain” for Five Decades

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com