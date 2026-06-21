EXCLUSIVE: Why Donald Trump Posted A Picture of Margo Catsimitidis, Wife of Supermarket King, to Social Media, and How It Also Involves Bill Clinton

Well, the mystery is solved exclusively here. Why did Donald Trump post a picture of an unidentified blonde woman in the middle of the night?

The woman turns out to be Margo Catsimitidis, wife of John, owner of the Gristedes/Red Apple supermarket chain here in New York, and owner of WABC. John and Margo are a legendary New York couple (not my politics, but I like them a lot).

John explained to me just now what’s going on.



“That picture was taken a long time ago at Camp David,” John says. “When I heard that Trump was going to Camp David — which he rarely does — I sent it to him last night.”

Around 1991, the Catsimitidises attended a get together at Camp David assembled by President George H. Bush, around 1991, with a bunch of heavy hitters. The photo was not taken then. It was taken a couple of years later, when Bill Clinton was president.

And the State of Arkansas flag seen in the photo?

“After Bill Clinton was elected, he heard we’d been there under Bush, so he invited us back. And that’s when the picture was taken.”

The Trump post was supposed to be a Father’s Day tribute to John concerning the couple’s daughter, Andrea, head of the NY State Republican party. But some wire in Trump’s head got crossed, probably from posting after midnight.

By the way, John told me that Andrea was cut off the guest list for the UFC fight at the White House last week. Someone on Trump’s staff didn’t know she was the chairman of the New York Republican party. “I had to call Trump myself to get her back on the list,” John told me.

So that at least explains some of it.