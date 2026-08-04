Serious: Gossip Blogger Perez Hilton Covered in Blood, Cuts Himself on Live TikTok, Causing So Much Concern Miami Dade Police Involved (Disturbing Video)

If you know someone who’s in trouble or experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. Call 911 or 988 immediately. Speak to a professional who can assist.

Ordinarily, I wouldn’t get into this but calls are coming in from anywhere.

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is having a serious mental health issue right now in Miami.

We know this because he live-broadcasted it on TikTok. So many people called the Miami Police they issued a statement below.

Hilton’s real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr. He apparently was cutting himself live on TikTok and was covered in blood, reportedly naked.

I wouldn’t normally report any of this, but again, it’s become public. See the Miami Dade response here. Let’s hope Perez will get the right help and he will be ok. This is not to be taken lightly.

Watch the video here.