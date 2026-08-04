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Serious: Gossip Blogger Perez Hilton Covered in Blood, Cuts Himself on Live TikTok, Causing So Much Concern Miami Dade Police Involved (Disturbing Video)

By Roger Friedman

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If you know someone who’s in trouble or experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. Call 911 or 988 immediately. Speak to a professional who can assist. 

 

Ordinarily, I wouldn’t get into this but calls are coming in from anywhere.

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is having a serious mental health issue right now in Miami.

We know this because he live-broadcasted it on TikTok. So many people called the Miami Police they issued a statement below.

Hilton’s real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr. He apparently was cutting himself live on TikTok and was covered in blood, reportedly naked.

I wouldn’t normally report any of this, but again, it’s become public. See the Miami Dade response here. Let’s hope Perez will get the right help and he will be ok. This is not to be taken lightly.

Watch the video here.

@wordonthestreetis_ What is going on? #perezhilton #sad #fyp #foryoupage #viralvideo ♬ original sound – WhoAmI?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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