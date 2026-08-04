Rosie O’Donnell Says ABC Won’t Approve Parody of “If I Only Had a Brain” About Trump When She Guest Hosts Kimmel Because “It’s Political” (Video)

Rosie O’Donnell may or not return to “The View” this fall for an anniversary show.

But if she doesn’t, we’ll know why. ABC is already censoring her stint as guest host coming up this month on Jimmy Kimmel. Her week begins on August 17th, and it will be the most must-see TV since Trump briefly got Kimmel off the air earlier this year until the public outcry was cacophonous.

Rosie tells podcaster Kara Swisher that ABC refuses to allow her to sing her parody about Trump, “If I Only Had a Brain,” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Why the censorship? Rosie tells Swisher the reason was, “It’s political.” Go to the bottom of this story to see Rosie sing the song in its entirety. It’s hilarious.

ABC is currently in a huge fight with Trump’s FCC over whether “The View” is a news or entertainment show. The FCC wants to give equal time to moronic Republicans if it’s entertainment. The Trump-run government agency will do anything it can to limit free speech, and they’re using ABC as a target.

Some of the lyrics:“His approval rate is 30, his diaper’s always dirty. I think the guy’s insane, da da, duh duh, da da da.” (more below)

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“He ain’t no stable genius, he’s got a teeny tiny [penis],” O’Donnell continued caroling. “But he doesn’t have a brain. The Reflecting Pool is green, his reasons were obscene. It’s him we all do blame, da da da, nah nah nah nah.”

“He grew a magic ear, stole billions in a year, ‘cause he doesn’t have a brain.”

“Oh, I, can’t tell you why some people think he’s smart. All he does is lie and cheat and steal — and he’s asleep when meets start. He still dreams that he’s Putin while our country, he is lootin’. On humanity, a stain. Da da da, nah nah nah nah.”

“All he does is cause us trauma ’cause he’ll never be Obama, ’cause he doesn’t have a brain.”

Here’s Rosie singing the very witty parody, which she apparently performs in her sold out off Broadway show, “Common Knowledge.”