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Watch: New Wave Superstars Graham Parker, Nick Lowe Reunite with Stiff Records’ Jona Lewie Musical Tribute to The Rumour’s Bob Andrews

By Roger Friedman

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In the late 70s, great pop and rock was all about Stiff Records and its various tributaries.

The New Wave centered on the the English label, with Graham Parker and Nick Lowe at the center (along with Elvis Costello and others). Parker’s band was The Rumour, and they were legendary. Bob Andrews was their pianist and helped drive their uniue sound.

So here’s the video of the tribute to Andrews, who died in June 2025, with Parker, Lowe, and Stiff Records star Jona Lewie who had two of the wittiest hits ever in New Wave — the massive UK #1 “Stop the Cavalry” and the best titled song “You’ll Never Find Me in the Kitchen at Parties.” Really genius, and such a relief in 1979 from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, et al.

The video was posted by Stiff Records’ leader Dave Robinson, who I have to thank you for taking all my money in those years. I still have all your vinyl, in black and colours. It was an exciting time waiting around at Bleecker Bob’s for your releases. (Where is Lene Lovich, Dave?)

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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