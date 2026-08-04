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“House of the Dragon” Wraps Up Season 3 This Sunday Without Much Audience: No Episode This Go-Round Broke the 100,000 Mark

By Roger Friedman

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“House of the Dragon” is coming to its season end this Sunday.

What happened? I don’t know. I was in and out with it, as I fear most fans didn’t feel it was urgent viewing.

None of season 3’s episodes cracked the 100,000 viewers mark. It’s possible Sunday’s finale might, but it’s unlikely.

Despite being a spin off of “Game of Thrones,” “Dragon” has never caught on. You never hear anyone talking about it. There’s no buzz. “Dragon” has not crossed ove into the culture the way “Game of Thrones” did. It’s just there for the remaining 950,000 linear viewers on the HBO channel.

Of course, there may be untold millions watching on HBO Max. But those numbers do not get reported, so we have to go with what we’ve got.

HBO is committed to one last season of “Dragon,” and that will be that. The TV world of George R. R. Martin may finally be over.

Maybe a lesson learned here: by setting “Dragon” a zillion years ahead of “GoT,” there was no chance for guest stars from the original series to pop in. A good spin off series always promises a visit from the earlier hit show. An actual sequel might have had a better chance.

Oh, for the days when “Game of Thrones” was scoring 8 million viewers on Sunday nights, when social media lit up with reactions to the Starks, the Lannisters, and Jon Snow. But even the dragons seem worn out at this point. It’s hard to keep those wings flapping.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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