Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Donate
Movies

BOOM! “Spider Man” At $407 Million After GINORMOUS Monday — Hits $1 Billion Worldwide — It’s a “Brand New Day” for Sony, Which Needed A Hit

By Roger Friedman

Share

★ Make Showbiz411 your Preferred Source on Google

Monday, Monday.

“Spider Man: Brand New Day” crossed a big line and hit $407 million to start its third week.

Monday brought in $47 million!

That brings the worldwide tally to $1.05 BILLION after six days!

For Sony, it’s really a “brand new day.” If only they could have Peter Parker in every movie.

The studio now depends solely on “Spider Man” movies. They swing back and forth between them like Spidey and tall buildings.

Maybe this will help Steve Lacy’s song, “Oh Yeah,” notch a spot on iTunes. So far, crickets.

Steve Lacy’s Song, “Oh Yeah,” from “Spider Man: Brand New Day” Hasn’t Gotten Much Love Despite Movie’s Record Setting Success: Coincidence?

https://www.showbiz411.com/2026/08/03/legendary-music-mogul-clive-davis-leaves-legacy-of-a-final-hit-inspired-the-comeback-of-cult-stars-new-radicals-already-back-on-charts

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com