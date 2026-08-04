BOOM! “Spider Man” At $407 Million After GINORMOUS Monday — Hits $1 Billion Worldwide — It’s a “Brand New Day” for Sony, Which Needed A Hit

Monday, Monday.

“Spider Man: Brand New Day” crossed a big line and hit $407 million to start its third week.

Monday brought in $47 million!

That brings the worldwide tally to $1.05 BILLION after six days!

For Sony, it’s really a “brand new day.” If only they could have Peter Parker in every movie.

The studio now depends solely on “Spider Man” movies. They swing back and forth between them like Spidey and tall buildings.

Maybe this will help Steve Lacy’s song, “Oh Yeah,” notch a spot on iTunes. So far, crickets.

https://www.showbiz411.com/2026/08/03/legendary-music-mogul-clive-davis-leaves-legacy-of-a-final-hit-inspired-the-comeback-of-cult-stars-new-radicals-already-back-on-charts