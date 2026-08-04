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Hollywood’s Young Married Couples Summer: Tom Holland and Zendaya Pitched “Spider Man” to Victor, Can Callum Turner and Dua Lipa Do So, Too?

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: (L-R) Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the "One Night Only" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on August 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

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It’s definitely the summer of Hollywood’s young married couples.

Already Tom Holland and Zendaya, who’ve been low key about getting married in the first place, have done the whole press tour for “Spider Man: Brand New Day.”

There isn’t an interview, a junket, a TikTok the couple have avoided. The result is $1 billion at the box office.

Now it’s time for Callum Turner and Dua Lipa. They just got married, too. He’s the star of “One Night Only.” She’s already a pop superstar.

Last night Dua (or is it Ms Lipa?) walked the red carpet with her new husband, no problem. Not only was she there, but Oscar nominee and Tony winner Andrew Garfield — now sporting a lions’ mane — walked the carpet with his girlfriend, Monica Barbaro, the other star of the film.

(Of course, Garfield has a reason. He’s promoting two new films, one coming in just a couple of weeks.)

Remember the days when Brad and Angelina wouldn’t horn in on the other’s action? Ben Affleck and (pick a wife)? Even with their Circus Maximus wedding, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not so present together unless it’s “by accident.”

Well, anything to sell movies. And “One Night Only” might need the help. Reviews won’t come out til tomorrow, but ticket sales are mostly slow so far. The trailer was a turn off, and that didn’t help. It also only has 4.6 million views on YouTube after 3 weeks. Not a lot.

Also, last night’s premiere was attended by the cast, a lot of unknown people, and the Queen of Darkness, Maye Musk, mother of Elon, for unclear reasons. She shows up on just one movie publicist’s guest list, and scares the beejeezus out of most people. She can sic DOGE on anyone at a given moment!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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