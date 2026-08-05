“Spider Man” Very Amazing Sets All Time Tuesday Record After Setting Monday Record, Aims for $500 Million Today or Tomorrow

“Spider Man” Brand New Day” continues to be amazing.

Yesterday, the Tom Holland-Zendaya blockbuster broke the record for best Tuesday box office in history.

“Brand New Day” made an astonishing $42 million, and was only down 11% from the previous day, when it also broke the record for Mondays.

Total in the US is now up to $449.1 million, which means $500 million is coming today or tomorrow at the latest.

Worldwide total is up to $1.15 million.

This probably means that “Brand New Day” is bringing back audience for second and third viewings, which is what any studio wants.

Sony is saying they’re giving the stars “a break” before filming Spider Man 5, which will probably be the end of the series.

There was some noise yesterday about who would direct the next one, but it seems probable that Destin Daniel Cretton will return since he’s now a record holder in many categories.

Producer Amy Pascal is now the most successful female producer in history. She’s certainly one of the most successful of any gender. She already had “Project Hail Mary” this year, and is looking forward to the next James Bond movie. She’s gotten the last laugh after being relieved of her duties running Sony because of Wikileaks. Nicely played!