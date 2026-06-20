The “Friends” Cast Remembers “Papa” Burrows: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc Tribute the Famed Director

The tributes keep pouring in for director James Burrows, aka Jim, who died Friday at 85.

The 11 time Emmy winner piloted “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and all its off shoots, “Taxi,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” “Frasier,” and just about every quality sitcom from 1970 until now. Wow.

Here are tributes from four “Friends” actors: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. Lisa Kudrow hasn’t published one yet, but she may be the most affected since Burrows worked an an actor with her on her just ended series, “The Comeback.”