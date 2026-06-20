Trump Getting Kicked Around by Italian PM Georgia Meloni After Embarrassing Himself: “These Constant, Unprovoked Attacks Are Useless”

Donald Trump will never be allowed in Italy again. Melania had better get used to the idea she will never see Florence, Venice, or Tuscany again.

Trump has insisted on sending nasty messages to Italy’s PM Georgia Meloni. He claims that she took him aside at the G7 meeting in Geneva because she wanted a picture with him because she’s become unpopular in her country.

This is a flat out lie that Trump has invented.

Meloni is beside herself. She says Trump is lying — and we believe her. Her side has been taken by the Italian people, and now the media there is having a field day with it.

Trump is a lying buffoon.

This has caused a diplomatic issue. According to the AP: “Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani abruptly cancelled a planned trip to the United States this weekend, calling Trump’s claims “serious and offensive” toward Meloni and all of Italy. The Foreign Ministry later announced that the business and scientific forum Tajani was to attend in Miami had also been called off.”

Here’s what Meloni says now.