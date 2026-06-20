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“Toy Story 5” Scores Whopping $71 Million Thurs-Fri Opening, Aims Toward $150+ Mil Weekend, Breaks Records in Part Thanks To Taylor Swift

By Roger Friedman

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The Disney executive who brought Taylor Swift into “Toy Story 5” should get a raise.

Getting Taylor to write a song for the movie — and raise awareness of the film by 5000% — has created a monster at the box office.

“Toy Story 5” has made $71 million in Thursday previews and Friday shows.

The fifth installment of the Pixar series is on its way to a $150 million – plus weekend.

Who knows how much Taylor gets? Even 1% of profits is worth. And just imagine, maybe she’ll sing “I Knew It, I Knew You” at her upcoming wedding. Ka ching!

No wonder Tom Hanks looked so relaxed on MSNOW at the Obama library opening. “Toy Story 5” will make at least $30 million more than its predecessor’s opening.

Here’s a fact: Andrew Stanton’s animated heart warmer has made $5 mil more in two days than “Disclosure Day” has made in over a week.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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