“Toy Story 5” Scores Whopping $71 Million Thurs-Fri Opening, Aims Toward $150+ Mil Weekend, Breaks Records in Part Thanks To Taylor Swift

The Disney executive who brought Taylor Swift into “Toy Story 5” should get a raise.

Getting Taylor to write a song for the movie — and raise awareness of the film by 5000% — has created a monster at the box office.

“Toy Story 5” has made $71 million in Thursday previews and Friday shows.

The fifth installment of the Pixar series is on its way to a $150 million – plus weekend.

Who knows how much Taylor gets? Even 1% of profits is worth. And just imagine, maybe she’ll sing “I Knew It, I Knew You” at her upcoming wedding. Ka ching!

No wonder Tom Hanks looked so relaxed on MSNOW at the Obama library opening. “Toy Story 5” will make at least $30 million more than its predecessor’s opening.

Here’s a fact: Andrew Stanton’s animated heart warmer has made $5 mil more in two days than “Disclosure Day” has made in over a week.