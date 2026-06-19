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Box Office: Taylor Swift Fans Turn Out for “Toy Story 5” Previews, Power First Night to Record $17.5 Million, Five Mil More than Last Edition!

By Roger Friedman

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I knew it! I knew you, Taylor Swift fans.

You all went to see “Toy Story 5” last night just to hear your hero’s song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

“Toy Story 5” had a whopping night with $17.5 million in previews, breaking the record for the animated series by a lot. The last “Toy Story 4” did just $12 million in 2019 on preview night.

Are we really talking a $100 million plus weekend? I guess we are.

Is Joan Cusack selling the merch in her Chicago gift shop?

The power of Taylor just never ends. The song is number 2 on iTunes today, although it’s not a streaming smash. With the release of the new Olivia Rodrigo album, “I Knew It” is pushed down to number 19 on Spotify.

I’d love to know what cut Taylor gets with that song. She has points, no doubt about it.

What’s next? Wedding parties for Taylor at “Toy Story 5”?

Carly Simon’s Not Saying Whether She’s Going to Pal Taylor Swift’s Wedding: After All, She’s Kept the Secret of “You’re So Vain” for Five Decades

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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