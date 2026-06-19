Box Office: Taylor Swift Fans Turn Out for “Toy Story 5” Previews, Power First Night to Record $17.5 Million, Five Mil More than Last Edition!

I knew it! I knew you, Taylor Swift fans.

You all went to see “Toy Story 5” last night just to hear your hero’s song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

“Toy Story 5” had a whopping night with $17.5 million in previews, breaking the record for the animated series by a lot. The last “Toy Story 4” did just $12 million in 2019 on preview night.

Are we really talking a $100 million plus weekend? I guess we are.

Is Joan Cusack selling the merch in her Chicago gift shop?

The power of Taylor just never ends. The song is number 2 on iTunes today, although it’s not a streaming smash. With the release of the new Olivia Rodrigo album, “I Knew It” is pushed down to number 19 on Spotify.

I’d love to know what cut Taylor gets with that song. She has points, no doubt about it.

What’s next? Wedding parties for Taylor at “Toy Story 5”?