San Antonio, TX Will Celebrate July 4th with Hitler-Loving Kanye West, Joins Tampa, FL Where Raymond James Financial Approves of Antisemite

Kanye West is known all over the world as a virulent antisemite. Many countries have banned him from performing because of it.

Not so two American municipalities that are willing to pay their taxes to supporting him.

I told you already that Kanye has two shows coming up in Tampa on June 26th and 28th. The city owns the stadium, which is named for Raymond James Financial Services.

Raymond James is cool with Kanye having released a song called “Heil Hitler” and selling swastika t shirts. They’re good with it, man. They don’t mind have their name associated with Kanye, who lost gazillion dollar deals with Adidas, The Gap, Universal Music, and other companies who didn’t want to be associated with an outspoken lover of Hitler and hater of Jews.

Now I can tell you that San Antonio, Texas will celebrate America 250 with Kanye West. He’s booked into Alamo Stadium, which is owned by the city, on July 4th. What a way to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday that with a man who once said: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Remember the Alamo, San Antonio, one of the great embarrassingly racist episodes in US history. (It’s no wonder rent cars now!)

Not one of the three Kanye West shows in Tampa or San Antonio has sold out, by the way. And this is only using part of the stadium, because he can’t fill an entire stadium unless he gives away tickets.