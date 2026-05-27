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Raymond James Financial, City of Tampa Double Down on Kanye West, Give Him a Second Show at Stadium Even If With Tickets Available for First

By Roger Friedman

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Raymond James Financial loves them some Kanye West.

So does the city of Tampa.

They’re giving Hitler-loving antisemite Kanye West a second show at Raymond James Stadium on June 28th.

The first show, on the 26th, is far from sold out.

I know nothing about Raymond James Financial, but I’m learning. They don’t care about Kanye’s hate filled history of swastikas on t shirts or singing “Heil Hitler.” They just want the money.

So here goes. Paul Shukry is their CEO. Here’s a link to their executive leadership page. Thirteen people. No Jews. No Black men. One Black woman who, I hope is keeping notes for a book.

Do they have Jewish clients? Not for long. 

Shukry made $17 million last year, according to reports.

As for Kanye, his list of atrocities is long. He’s banned from performing in the UK, France, and other countries. Adidas, The Gap, and other companies broke their deals with him over his antisemitism. He has no record company. 

Let’s give Tampa mayor Jane Castor a call. She’s at (813) 274-8251. The city owns the stadium. Hey, maybe she’s a fan!

 

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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