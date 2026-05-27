Raymond James Financial, City of Tampa Double Down on Kanye West, Give Him a Second Show at Stadium Even If With Tickets Available for First

Raymond James Financial loves them some Kanye West.

So does the city of Tampa.

They’re giving Hitler-loving antisemite Kanye West a second show at Raymond James Stadium on June 28th.

The first show, on the 26th, is far from sold out.

I know nothing about Raymond James Financial, but I’m learning. They don’t care about Kanye’s hate filled history of swastikas on t shirts or singing “Heil Hitler.” They just want the money.

So here goes. Paul Shukry is their CEO. Here’s a link to their executive leadership page. Thirteen people. No Jews. No Black men. One Black woman who, I hope is keeping notes for a book.

Do they have Jewish clients? Not for long.

Shukry made $17 million last year, according to reports.

As for Kanye, his list of atrocities is long. He’s banned from performing in the UK, France, and other countries. Adidas, The Gap, and other companies broke their deals with him over his antisemitism. He has no record company.

Let’s give Tampa mayor Jane Castor a call. She’s at (813) 274-8251. The city owns the stadium. Hey, maybe she’s a fan!