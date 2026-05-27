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RIP John McClain, 71, Co-Executor of Michael Jackson Estate, Longtime Family Friend Who Helped Janet Jackson Launch Her Career

By Roger Friedman

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Michael Jackson fans will know this name immediately: John McClain.

The co-executor of the Michael Jackson estate — with John Branca — was 71 and had been ill for a long time.

McClain was a long time friend of the Jackson family. He was at A&M Records in the 1980s when he helped Janet Jackson launch her career with the “Control” album. He started in the business as music director for R&B groups like the Sylvers and Shalamar.

His death is an added complication for the Estate, currently involved in a number of legal battles. The naming of a successor will be a big deal.

McClain was a very low profile guy. There are literally no photos of him from recent years. He did everything to stay out of the press and let Branca do the talking for him.

Branca said in a statement: “I am profoundly grieved at the loss of my partner and brother John McClain. One of the great innovators in the world of music and music marketing, John was a visionary, seeing past the mundane and into the future.

“When we were named in Michael’s will, I knew that he would bring great insight into Michael’s music and that his friendship and dedication to Michael would underscore all the great projects that we could bring to the world. He brought a passion and sense of conviction to all that he did and was the most generous of friends. It is difficult to imagine a world without him.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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