RIP John McClain, 71, Co-Executor of Michael Jackson Estate, Longtime Family Friend Who Helped Janet Jackson Launch Her Career

Michael Jackson fans will know this name immediately: John McClain.

The co-executor of the Michael Jackson estate — with John Branca — was 71 and had been ill for a long time.

McClain was a long time friend of the Jackson family. He was at A&M Records in the 1980s when he helped Janet Jackson launch her career with the “Control” album. He started in the business as music director for R&B groups like the Sylvers and Shalamar.

His death is an added complication for the Estate, currently involved in a number of legal battles. The naming of a successor will be a big deal.

McClain was a very low profile guy. There are literally no photos of him from recent years. He did everything to stay out of the press and let Branca do the talking for him.

Branca said in a statement: “I am profoundly grieved at the loss of my partner and brother John McClain. One of the great innovators in the world of music and music marketing, John was a visionary, seeing past the mundane and into the future.

“When we were named in Michael’s will, I knew that he would bring great insight into Michael’s music and that his friendship and dedication to Michael would underscore all the great projects that we could bring to the world. He brought a passion and sense of conviction to all that he did and was the most generous of friends. It is difficult to imagine a world without him.”